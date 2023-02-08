PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $88.89

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.89, but opened at $84.59. PVH shares last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 256,421 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PVH Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PVH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

