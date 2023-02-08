Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

