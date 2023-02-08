Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE ELF opened at $72.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,879 shares of company stock worth $9,410,043. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

