Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Reduced by Zacks Research

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GATX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

GATX Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.