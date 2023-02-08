Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 312.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

