Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.94

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $307.31 million and $50.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00012814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.39 or 0.07188878 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00087356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00065868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024772 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,528,256 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

