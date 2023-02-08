Rakon Trading Up 4.9% This Week (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $62.26 million and $70,955.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00443919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.54 or 0.29405992 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00405959 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

