Rally Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Rally has a total market cap of $55.13 million and $2.66 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,046,345 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

