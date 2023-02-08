ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,530.34

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $72,530.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00426141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00029081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

