Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

About Regency Centers

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

