Render Token Trading Up 9% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Render Token has a market cap of $423.83 million and approximately $255.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00007303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

