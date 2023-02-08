Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Post’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

