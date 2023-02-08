Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $101.38.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

