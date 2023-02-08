Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-$2.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.08-2.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,030. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after acquiring an additional 236,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.