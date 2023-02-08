Robert W. Baird Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $82.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of CTLT opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

