Robert W. Baird Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $54.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $243,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

