Robert W. Baird Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $54.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.
Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %
Werner Enterprises stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.
