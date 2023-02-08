Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $884,163.13 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 12,217,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

