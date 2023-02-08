Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $884,163.13 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.
- On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 12,217,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
