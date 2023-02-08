Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 6.8%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.95. 3,097,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,977,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,594 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

