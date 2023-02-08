Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €220.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €181.25 ($194.89) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €166.51.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.