Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

