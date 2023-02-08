Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
