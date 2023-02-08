Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

