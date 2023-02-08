Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 210,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 88,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 287 square kilometers; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising three exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.
