Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.