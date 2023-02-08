Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $318.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $318.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.35.

Shares of SAIA opened at $296.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.12.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Saia by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

