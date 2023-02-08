Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $291.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day moving average of $270.67. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

