Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.