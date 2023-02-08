Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

