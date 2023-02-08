Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,125.1% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 165,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

