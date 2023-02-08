Sanford Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

