ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. ScanSource updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 313,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

