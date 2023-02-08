Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 21.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

