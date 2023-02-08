Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 6.86% of Science Applications International worth $337,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,315. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

