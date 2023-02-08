Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

