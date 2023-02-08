Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $740,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDW opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

