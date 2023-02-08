SelfKey Price Tops $0.0047 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

