SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $25,069.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 2,647,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,286. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

