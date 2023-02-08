Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Coverage Initiated at Investec

Equities researchers at Investec started coverage on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SECCF opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

