Shentu Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.87 million and $6.38 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00445992 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,847.93 or 0.29543353 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00400318 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,466,477 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.