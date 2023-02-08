Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.6706 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €94.00 ($101.08) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

(Get Rating)

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.