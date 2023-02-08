SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $171.50 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $171.50 million and $21.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00445209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.77 or 0.29491428 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00415404 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.