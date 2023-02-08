Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

