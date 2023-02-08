SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

