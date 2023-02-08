Sofinnova Venture Partners X, Acquires 285,714 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.58. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
