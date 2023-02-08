Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

