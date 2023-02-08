Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 469,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

