SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. 80,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,938. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.