SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,054 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $105.03.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

