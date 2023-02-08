SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Increased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

