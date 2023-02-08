SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,714 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,325 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 310,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 142,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

