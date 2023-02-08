SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

